Is your master’s degree useless?

New data shows a shockingly high proportion of courses are a waste of money.

Students have put up with these fees in part because they assume that lofty credentials will usually increase their earnings.

The Economist

In the coming months, millions of people across the Northern Hemisphere will apply to do postgraduate study. Most will top up an undergraduate qualification with a one- or two-year master’s degree, in the hope that this will set them apart in a job market crowded with bachelor’s degrees.

“The No. 1 reason people get these degrees is insecurity,” reckons Mr Bob Shireman of The Century Foundation, a left-leaning think-tank in New York. “They worry that in order to get a job – or keep their own jobs – they need a master’s degree.”

