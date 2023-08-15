Is this the end of the road for Umno?

The six state elections in Malaysia at the weekend were an unmitigated disaster for Umno, the Malay component of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government. The statistics say it all. Umno fielded 108 candidates and won only 19 seats. That translates to a 17.6 per cent success rate.

Compare that with the other two Malay-only parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) scored 82.7 per cent (105 wins, 22 losses), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia managed 49.4 per cent (40 wins, 41 losses). For the first time in Malaysian political history, Umno will have no state assemblymen in Terengganu and Kedah (and Perlis as well).