Is the world close to collapse? Ask the Bronze Age people

Scholars hear worrying historical echoes in the stresses building up in the US, and the global shocks of war, migration, climate, disease and famine.

Andreas Kluth

External shocks such as climate change, fires and famines, caused both by global warming and war, pose great threats to our civilisation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 05:08 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 05:00 PM
Did people in the late Bronze Age know their civilisation was collapsing? There’s another half to that thought. If we – in the United States and the world – were ourselves in the early stages of collapse, would we even be aware of it? And what would we do about it?

The collapse of societies has fascinated historians, archaeologists and anthropologists, from Polybius in ancient times to Edward Gibbon in the 18th century and a growing interdisciplinary field of scholars today (besides spawning an entire genre of “Mad Max”-style apocalyptic dystopia in Hollywood).

