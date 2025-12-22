Is Switzerland losing its place in the world?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

After a year of tumult, some are warning that a system built on neutrality, consensus and direct democracy is not moving fast enough.

The town of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum – a symbol of Swiss convening power.

It was a remarkably blunt public warning from the top of Switzerland’s biggest bank. UBS chair Colm Kelleher declared in November that Switzerland was “losing its lustre” and had reached a “crossroads with major challenges”.

As evidence, he cited fierce competition in wealth management, US tariffs that have hit pharmaceuticals and other export sectors, and a regulatory environment that he regards as increasingly out of sync with more liberal regimes.