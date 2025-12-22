Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Is Switzerland losing its place in the world?

After a year of tumult, some are warning that a system built on neutrality, consensus and direct democracy is not moving fast enough.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The town of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum – a symbol of Swiss convening power.

The town of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum – a symbol of Swiss convening power.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mercedes Ruehl

Follow topic:

It was a remarkably blunt public warning from the top of Switzerland’s biggest bank. UBS chair Colm Kelleher declared in November

that Switzerland was “losing its lustre”

and had reached a “crossroads with major challenges”.

As evidence, he cited fierce competition in wealth management, US tariffs that have hit pharmaceuticals and other export sectors, and a regulatory environment that he regards as increasingly out of sync with more liberal regimes.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.