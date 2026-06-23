Is Singapore ready for an AI outage?

The Anthropic episode should not make Singapore fearful of frontier AI. Instead, it should make us more clear-eyed.

Imagine you are overseas and trying to verify a suspicious bank transaction with an AI customer service assistant. Just as it is checking your identity, retrieving the transaction details and routing you to the right support channel, the system stops because the backend artificial intelligence model is no longer available.

For a bank customer, this is frustrating; for healthcare, public services or other critical services, the stakes can be even higher. This may sound hypothetical, but it is not far-fetched as AI becomes embedded into everyday digital services.