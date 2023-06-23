Is it even possible to prepare for a pandemic?

Well-prepped countries have fared no better in the past, but there are ways to adapt

Tim Harford

In an ill-prepared world, Britain is often thought to have been more ill-prepared than most. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Be prepared! It’s the scout’s motto. But prepared for what? In The Lion King, the song Be Prepared is a rousing celebration of fratricide, while Tom Lehrer’s song of the same title advised boy scouts: “Don’t solicit for your sister, that’s not nice / unless you get a good percentage of her price.”

Clearly, preparation is not enough; one must prepare to do the right thing. The United Kingdom’s Covid-19 inquiry recently began hearings into the country’s “resilience and preparedness”. It’s about time.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top