Is it even possible to prepare for a pandemic?

Be prepared! It’s the scout’s motto. But prepared for what? In The Lion King, the song Be Prepared is a rousing celebration of fratricide, while Tom Lehrer’s song of the same title advised boy scouts: “Don’t solicit for your sister, that’s not nice / unless you get a good percentage of her price.”

Clearly, preparation is not enough; one must prepare to do the right thing. The United Kingdom’s Covid-19 inquiry recently began hearings into the country’s “resilience and preparedness”. It’s about time.