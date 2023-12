The end of the year is traditionally a time of reflection and gratitude for many, and scrolling through my social media feeds in the past weeks, I saw many posts about taking stock and giving thanks.

But this year, there were also quite a number of posts lamenting the state of the world, with some people pointing out the stark contrast between the festive mood that fills homes at this time, and the heartbreaking scenes of strife unfolding in other parts of the world.