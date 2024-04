Donald Trump could not, in good conscience, be described as a chic man. He is not “sartorially elegant”, as the fashion designer Tom Ford has said of the current US president. He is neither trendy nor traditionally stylish. But is Donald Trump, nonetheless, a style icon?

That was the claim made by a sycophantic former aide, Mr Stephen Miller, during an appearance on Fox News last week – one for which he has been widely panned.