Is being an AI ‘whisperer’ the job of the future or a short-lived fad?

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) settles into the mainstream, growing numbers of courses and certifications are promising entry into the “hot job” of prompt engineering.

Having skills in using natural language (such as English) to “prompt” useful content out of AI models such as ChatGPT and Midjourney seems like something many employers would value. But is it as simple as doing a short course and riding the wave to a six-figure salary?

A Washington Post article published in February did a lot to seed the notion that prompt engineers are “AI whisperers” who “program in prose”. It dropped some big salary numbers and quoted a job advertisement by Silicon Valley company Anthropic calling for people who have “a creative hacker spirit and love solving puzzles”.

Similar articles in Time, Forbes and Business Insider further fuelled the frenzy.

And to complete the transition from geek to chic, several influencers jumped on board to portray prompt engineering as a gold rush open for anyone willing to study and learn a few tricks.

Are there really that many jobs?



That Anthropic ad is still hanging around. Six months later, it seems more like a corporate publicity stunt than a search for talent.

As many commentators predicted, prompt engineering has not exploded as a stand-alone career. At the time of writing this article, there was not a single advertisement for a “prompt engineer” role on the main job sites in Australia. And only four listings mentioned prompt engineering in the job description.

The situation seems better in the United States. But even there, the new profession has largely been subsumed into other roles, such as machine learning engineer or AI specialist.

There are few reliable statistics on the growth (or lack of growth) in prompt engineering. Most data is anecdotal. The reality is further clouded by consulting firms such as Deloitte promoting it as “the dawn of a new era” as part of its AI business drive.

What’s the reality?



A lot of the confusion about whether prompt engineering is useful comes from not recognising that there are two different types of value creators: domain experts and technical experts.

1. Domain experts

The germ of truth in the “anyone can do it” narrative is that experts in a particular subject are often the best prompters for a defined task. They simply know the right questions to ask and can recognise value in the responses.

For example, in branding and marketing, generative AI is taking off for what I have dubbed generic or “G-type” creative tasks (such as making the Pepsi logo in the style of Picasso). When advertising experts start hacking away at prompting, they quickly invent ways to do things even the most skilled AI gurus can’t. That is because technical gurus often do not know much about copyrighting or marketing.

2. Technical experts

On the other hand, tech gurus who grapple “under the hood” with the enormous complexity of AI models can also add value as prompt engineers. They know arcane things about how AI models work.

They can use that knowledge, for example, to improve results for everyone using AI to obtain data from a company’s internal documents. But they typically have little domain knowledge outside of AI.

Both domain expert and technical expert prompt engineers are valuable, but they have different skill sets and goals. If an organisation is using generative AI at scale, it probably needs both.