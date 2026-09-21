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iPhone Duo: Twice the fun or double trouble?

Innovation is stripping away the inconvenience that helps us put down our screens.

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The Duo unfolds from a 5.4-inch outer display into a 7.6-inch inner screen — the largest display ever put on the iPhone.

The Duo unfolds from a 5.4-inch outer display into a 7.6-inch inner screen — the largest display ever put on the iPhone.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lim Sun Sun

Within hours of the new foldable iPhone Duo being launched, the online memes came fast and furious.

Samsung Mobile US swiftly alluded to its status as the industry’s foldable phone frontrunner, posting on its X account “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers.” Kit Kat shared a picture of its chocolatey wafer treat cracked in half right down the middle while Merriam Webster dictionary quipped: “Not to brag, but our product has been foldable since 1828”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.