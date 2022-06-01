IPEF needs to be win-win, not US-centric

To add to AFTA, the TPP, which became the CPTPP, and most recently the RCEP, there's a new acronym in the alphabet soup of trade agreements relating to Asia: IPEF or the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which was launched in Tokyo last week.

To be precise, IPEF is not a traditional trade agreement, which typically includes mutual commitments to expand market access. But it does contain trade-related elements, such as strengthening supply chains, cutting red tape that hinders trade, improving labour standards and expanding digital trade. It also has other pillars: improving infrastructure, promoting decarbonisation and setting new rules on taxation and anti-corruption.

IPEF is billed as the US alternative to the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership), the successor to the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), from which the US withdrew in 2017. After the withdrawal, and with the Biden administration showing no appetite for rejoining the agreement, Asian countries fretted that the US engagement with the region lacked an economic dimension, leaving a vacuum which China would fill. And China did, by pushing to conclude the RCEP, moving ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to build infrastructure in the region and, for good measure, applying to join the CPTPP.

But lacking the important element of improved market access, the IPEF is viewed as a consolation prize, a second-best option - although it's the only one the US could come up with. So 13 countries have signed up so far: Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Conspicuous by their absence are China and Taiwan, both major players in Asia-US trade, which has raised concerns about IPEF's lack of inclusivity.

A POSITIVE SPIN

US officials are putting a positive spin on the IPEF. A document on the framework from the White House underlines the importance of US economic links with the Indo-Pacific. It notes that US foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region nearly doubled since 2010 to more than US$969 billion in 2020, while FDI from the region to the US was nearly US$900 billion. Trade with the Indo-Pacific supports more than three million American jobs, and with 60 per cent of the world's population, the region is projected to be the largest contributor to global growth over the next 30 years.

US officials are pleased that seven members of Asean signed up to IPEF, as well as other close US partners in the Asia-Pacific. They are at pains to stress that the lack of market access provisions in the framework is not a weak point. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan suggests that it is "a feature, not a bug". The trade landscape has changed and new trade priorities need to be addressed, such as supply chain resilience, infrastructure, the transition to clean energy and digital trade. "IPEF is a 21st century economic arrangement designed to tackle 21st century economic challenges," he says.

These are valid points: there are certainly potential benefits for both the US and its fellow IPEF members, even without the lowering of tariffs - at least in theory. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai points out that there are many examples of situations where there are no tariffs between the US and another country, "and yet… we have farmers who can't get, for example, a single potato across the border and into the other market". Besides, she notes that the average bound tariff in the US is only 2.4 per cent.

Cutting trade-related red tape such as cumbersome Customs arrangements and extensive documentation required of exporters and importers - which are part of what economists call "trade facilitation" - can alone be hugely beneficial. The cost savings from greater efficiencies can more than compensate for the additional costs imposed by tariffs. This is especially true of some South and South-east Asian countries where administrative barriers to trade are high. Many importers and exporters in the region point out that they fear paperwork, bureaucracy and opaque regulations far more than they fear tariffs.

Building more resilient supply chains, improving infrastructure, accelerating the digital economy and decarbonisation are also priorities for many of IPEF's signatories. Moreover, the IPEF has flexibilities that traditional trade agreements lack. Notably, it offers an a la carte menu: members can sign up for any one or more of its "pillars" - they don't have to sign up for everything. For example, they can choose just digital trade and infrastructure and not the rest, which means countries can prioritise what is important to them.

LIMITATIONS IN PRACTICE

But all that said, the IPEF could have serious limitations in practice. Although US officials play down the importance of market access, this is at the top of the list of many of its Asian trading partners. Indeed, even several US exporters want tariff reductions in other markets - for example on agricultural exports. If market access is not up for discussion, this will hurt US exporters too.

As for Asian exporters, while average US tariffs are low, they are relatively high in areas such as textiles, clothing and agricultural goods that are of particular interest to South and South-east Asian countries. High US tariffs on China - which average close to 20 per cent - also affect other Asian countries which supply inputs and components to China.

Although the US has not explicitly ruled out China's participation in IPEF, the exclusion of China at the outset when it is the largest trading partner of most of the countries that are included is a gaping hole in the arrangement. The absence of market access provisions may dilute the motivations for IPEF members to make commitments in other areas.

Some of these areas also raise their own concerns, as reflected in a survey of trade and embassy officials from South and South-east Asian countries by the US Centre for Strategic and International Studies that was released in January. For example, on supply chain issues some countries fear that US requests may be focused on cutting China off through controls on exports and technology transfers in the name of building more resilient supply chains. Even some US companies may be concerned about this, as well as a possible emphasis on re-shoring production back to the US, which may not make commercial sense. In short, US government interests may not always align with those of other stakeholders on supply chain issues.

The pursuit of US-mandated labour and environmental standards may also not work for many poorer IPEF members, especially if market access is not on the table - although such measures might encourage more US FDI into these countries.

Initiatives to promote decarbonisation, while welcome by most countries in principle, need funding. The IPEF so far has no provisions to help finance green transitions. The same goes for infrastructure - which contrasts with China's BRI which, although riddled with flaws such as a lack of transparency and politically driven projects, at least comes with funding commitments.

The US would need to activate initiatives such as the Blue Dot Network (a plan sponsored by the US, Japan and Australia) to catalyse sound infrastructure investments as well as the Group of Seven's Build Back Better plan, which is touted as an alternative to the BRI.

Promoting digital trade is one of the more attractive features of IPEF, especially for its economically advanced members, such as Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. But while they will also be interested, some developing country members may have problems making commitments to prohibit data localisation or meeting US standards of data privacy. They would also need funding and technical assistance on accelerating digitalisation.

Some important questions relating to IPEF are still up in the air. For example, how will the framework be enforced? Will this be done through the unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US or other punitive measures, like in the case of the US-China Phase One agreement? And what recourse would other countries have if the US fails to meet its own commitments? Will there be a dispute settlement mechanism as in the CPTPP? Can disputes, at least on some issues, be taken to the World Trade Organisation, where they would get a fair hearing?

UNCERTAIN DURABILITY

But perhaps the most serious problem with the IPEF is its uncertain durability. As it stands, the US is seeking to implement the framework largely through executive order, without approval by the US Congress. But this also means that it can be revoked by a future administration with the stroke of a pen, as former president Donald Trump did with the CPTPP.

Signatories to the framework will be cautious in making commitments which would require them to change domestic laws, take politically difficult decisions and go through a ratification process if they cannot trust that the US will remain on board. That is why several commentators suggest that the Biden administration should seek the bipartisan approval of the US Congress to ensure that there is broad buy-in for the framework before getting others to sign up to agreements.

In sum, the IPEF has promise. It does amount to a step up in the US' economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific. It also sends a signal that despite Washington being preoccupied with Russia's war on Ukraine, Asia remains a priority for the US.

But to be effective, the IPEF should not take the form of long US wish lists with which others are required to comply. It must offer more than what existing agreements do and take into account member countries' economic interests, not just US geopolitical interests. Only then will the 13 countries that have signed up to the framework stay the course.