Economic Affairs

IPEF needs to be win-win, not US-centric

The framework has promise but needs incentives for countries to stay the course.

Associate Editor
(From left) US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and India PM Narendra Modi at the launch of IPEF in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To add to AFTA, the TPP, which became the CPTPP, and most recently the RCEP, there's a new acronym in the alphabet soup of trade agreements relating to Asia: IPEF or the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which was launched in Tokyo last week.

To be precise, IPEF is not a traditional trade agreement, which typically includes mutual commitments to expand market access. But it does contain trade-related elements, such as strengthening supply chains, cutting red tape that hinders trade, improving labour standards and expanding digital trade. It also has other pillars: improving infrastructure, promoting decarbonisation and setting new rules on taxation and anti-corruption.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top