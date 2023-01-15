Investments in ports foretell the future of global commerce

It will be more high-tech – and more Asian.

The Economist

When Tuas Mega Port is completed in 2040, the complex will be the largest container port on Earth. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Driverless vehicles whizz across five new berths at Tuas Mega Port, which sits on a swathe of largely reclaimed land at the western tip of Singapore. Unmanned cranes loom overhead, circled by camera-fitted drones. The berths are the first of 21 due by 2027. When it is completed in 2040, the complex will be the largest container port on Earth, boasts PSA International, its Singaporean owner.

Tuas is a vision of the future on two fronts. It illustrates how port operators the world over are deploying clever technologies to meet the demand for their services in the face of obstacles to the development of new facilities, from lack of space to environmental concerns.

