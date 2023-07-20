Internet ratings get only 3 stars from me

Nudges towards relentlessly positive feedback distort our ability to measure real customer experience

Jemima Kelly

Online reviews depict a world in which everything appears wonderful except when it is atrocious, the writer says. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
There are three kinds of lies on the Internet. Lies, damned lies, and 1- to 5-star ratings.

I am not just talking about the kind of ratings that can be bought from a fake reviewer for US$5 (S$6.60) a pop (though those are indeed a plague). I am talking about the supposedly real ratings that we give by mindlessly tapping our thumbs on all five stars when we are prompted to review yet another nausea-inducing cab ride or mediocre fitness class – not because this is a true reflection of our views but because it is the fastest, most frictionless and guilt-free option.

