Internet ratings get only 3 stars from me

There are three kinds of lies on the Internet. Lies, damned lies, and 1- to 5-star ratings.

I am not just talking about the kind of ratings that can be bought from a fake reviewer for US$5 (S$6.60) a pop (though those are indeed a plague). I am talking about the supposedly real ratings that we give by mindlessly tapping our thumbs on all five stars when we are prompted to review yet another nausea-inducing cab ride or mediocre fitness class – not because this is a true reflection of our views but because it is the fastest, most frictionless and guilt-free option.