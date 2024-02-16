Intermittent fasting? Keto? Paleo? Be careful about the diet you follow

Many adopt diet plans without considering whether they are sustainable. Some diets can even be potentially harmful. Don’t follow fads.

Mary Chong

A diet trend in vogue is the ketogenic diet (or keto diet in short), one of the many versions of low-carb diets. PHOTO: ST FILE
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 AM
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 AM
Every so often, we hear about diet trends from social media and our peers. From vegetarianism to intermittent fasting, keto diets and their variants, these diet trends are often advocated by celebrities or influencers, making them difficult to ignore or even resist. No wonder we are left in a dilemma on whether to follow these trends, and if so, which diets to adopt.

But are you tempted to follow these diets only because of the fear of missing out? While many of them offer promising opportunities to lose weight, improve health and even promote environmental sustainability, should the decision to embark on a particular diet be taken lightly?

