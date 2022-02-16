Integrity must form bedrock of politics in Singapore

According to the Order Paper, we are debating what actions Parliament should take, having received the report of the Committee of Privileges (COP).

But as the Leader of the House told us just now, the broader issue before us is how democracy should work in Singapore. What are the institutions, the norms, the values, that are essential for our democratic system to function properly? How do we apply these general principles to specific cases, like the one before us now, so as to protect these institutions, norms, and values? And how can we secure our democracy for the future, so that it can long deliver happiness, prosperity, and progress for our nation? These are the three more fundamental questions that I wish to discuss today.