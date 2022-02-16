Integrity must form bedrock of politics in Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke in Parliament yesterday on the Committee of Privileges' report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan. Here is an edited excerpt.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

According to the Order Paper, we are debating what actions Parliament should take, having received the report of the Committee of Privileges (COP).

But as the Leader of the House told us just now, the broader issue before us is how democracy should work in Singapore. What are the institutions, the norms, the values, that are essential for our democratic system to function properly? How do we apply these general principles to specific cases, like the one before us now, so as to protect these institutions, norms, and values? And how can we secure our democracy for the future, so that it can long deliver happiness, prosperity, and progress for our nation? These are the three more fundamental questions that I wish to discuss today.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline Integrity must form bedrock of politics in Singapore. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top