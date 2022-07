Few concepts have so seized the strategic discourse of the world in recent times as the epoch-defining "Indo-Pacific". Few realise how such big concepts can often emerge from the simplest of personal gestures.

The United States now calls its former Pacific Command, based in Hawaii, the Indo-Pacific Command. Asean has an "Outlook" for the Indo-Pacific. So does the European Union as a bloc, and several of the EU member states have their individual Indo-Pacific strategies. Australia, too.