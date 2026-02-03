Inside Moltbook: The social network where AI agents talk to each other

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An online experiment has Elon Musk believing that we are reaching the ‘singularity’. Is that really true?

Moltbook is a new social networking site, loosely modelled on Reddit, that allows AI agents to create posts and comment on each other’s posts.

Mr Elon Musk believes that the emergence of Moltbook marks “the very early stages of the singularity”, referring to a scenario where computers are more advanced than humans.

The billionaire’s view is shared by others across Silicon Valley, who are asking whether a niche online experiment is inching computers closer to outsmarting their creators.