For subscribers

Inside Moltbook: The social network where AI agents talk to each other

An online experiment has Elon Musk believing that we are reaching the ‘singularity’. Is that really true?

The front page of the social media website Moltbook, where AI agents gather to chat.

Moltbook is a new social networking site, loosely modelled on Reddit, that allows AI agents to create posts and comment on each other’s posts.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Melissa Heikkila

Mr Elon Musk believes that the emergence of Moltbook marks “the very early stages of the singularity”, referring to a scenario where computers are more advanced than humans.

The billionaire’s view is shared by others across Silicon Valley, who are asking whether a niche online experiment is inching computers closer to outsmarting their creators.

