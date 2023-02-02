Inflation looks increasingly transitory, but this can change

It seems like only yesterday that the inflation debate was all about “Team Permanent” versus “Team Transitory”. But after several months of low inflation data, a kind of consensus has arisen: Inflation has revealed itself to be transitory.

This is only a temporary (or should I say transitory?) consensus. There are signs that some economies, including that of the United States, may experience a phenomenon known as “reheating” – a rapid turnaround that causes inflationary pressures to re-emerge. Is such a phenomenon possible?