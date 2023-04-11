Infectious disease agency is a natural next step

Singapore’s newly announced Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) may have had some people scratching their heads in puzzlement. What about the existing National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and all the other public health facilities that can be mobilised?

The new government agency under the Ministry of Health (MOH) was unveiled recently during the parliamentary debate on the Covid-19 White Paper, in which Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced a host of post-pandemic organisational changes to Singapore’s healthcare system.