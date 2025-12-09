IndiGo crisis reveals bigger problems beyond India’s aviation sector

The unseemly collapse of the airline’s services highlights the risks of a market where competition is stunted and choice limited.

Passengers waiting outside the IndiGo Airlines kiosk at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Dec 6 amid the chaos triggered by cancelled flights.

India’s latest aviation fiasco – about 3,000 flights cancelled since last week – has exposed the ill effects of leaving two-thirds of a fast-growing market in the hands of a single player and allowing it to become not just too big to fail, but also too big to tame.