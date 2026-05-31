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India’s republic of uncles

A cockroach meme rattles the country’s gerontocrats.

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The logo of Cockroach Janta Party that came about after the Indian Supreme Court chief justice's comments comparing young people to roaches.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical party, came about after the Indian Chief Justice's comments comparing young people to roaches.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

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Let me tell you how to identify an Indian uncle. A dead giveaway is the phrase “let me tell you”. It is inevitably followed by a thesis on what really ails the country. Another hallmark is unsolicited advice, veering from career counselling (“only girls study literature”) to dietary prescriptions (“eat five soaked almonds to build immunity”).

But the defining feature of the Indian uncle is his bottomless disdain for the youth of today: feckless phone-addled softies, the lot of them. They need discipline.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.