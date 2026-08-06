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India’s IT sector is surviving artificial intelligence

Though the technology is making life harder for many graduates.

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Around 6 million Indians work in information technology and it is just a tiny slice, around 1 per cent, of India’s workforce.

Around six million Indians work in information technology, and it is just a tiny slice, around 1 per cent, of India’s workforce.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

If the hype about artificial intelligence is to be believed, India’s tech industry should bear the brunt of any incoming wave of AI job losses.

Before the breakthroughs that made chatbots functional, tech types quipped that AI stood for “actually Indians”, as seemingly whizzy tech was really the work of humans in Hyderabad or Bangalore. But now the sort of tasks outsourced to India – software development and routine business processes such as payroll – are among those AI is best placed to take over from people.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.