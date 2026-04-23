India’s deafening problem

Road traffic accounts for 75 per cent of India’s urban noise, but tackling it is hard because it requires overhauling how cities are managed and how citizens behave.

There is nothing palatial about Diamond Horn Palace. The cluttered shop in Chandni Chowk, an old and crowded part of Delhi, sells horns and other car accessories. Yet its humble surroundings mask a thriving trade. “People buy expensive bikes and cars, but after two or three months the horn no longer matches the presence of the vehicle,” says Mr Mustafa Ahmed, its proprietor. “I restore them for very cheap. Some say I have magic in my hands.”

Mr Ahmed’s booming business should sound an alarm for India. Step onto any street in the country and it is easy to hear why. According to UN data compiled in 2022, Indian cities are among the loudest in the world. Noise levels on Delhi’s streets average around 75 decibels – four times the threshold recommended by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO). Peak readings in some cities have exceeded 100 decibels, roughly the equivalent of standing next to a chainsaw.

Noise is no mere irritant. A growing body of research shows that regular exposure to it can be a public-health scourge.

More than 60 million Indians suffer from hearing loss, which researchers attribute partly to noise pollution. A review of studies conducted in 2020 even found that exposure to louder road-traffic noise was associated with greater risk of heart disease (loud sounds trigger the body’s stress response and disturb sleep, which over time raises blood pressure).

A study from 2022, which tracked 2,680 children in Barcelona, found that a five-decibel increase in traffic noise slowed the development of working memory by 11 per cent. No one has tallied what all this costs India, but estimates from Europe, which is much quieter, suggest that the health impacts from transport noise could amount to 0.6 per cent of GDP each year.

These effects, though, may be merely scratching the surface. Dr Manish Manohare of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi says that too little research has examined noise in India. So he has conducted experiments comparing the responses of Indian and British participants to identical traffic-noise recordings from their countries.

When exposed to the sound of an average Delhi street, the heart rates of British participants, used to more tranquil environments, increased. They also displayed other signs of physiological stress. Indians, by contrast, seemed less fazed when exposed to Delhi’s cacophony. But beneath this apparent resilience lay alarming vulnerabilities, such as signs of chronic cardiovascular strain caused by constant exposure to noise.

Despite all these harms, remarkably little is being done. India’s Central Pollution Control Board, the main regulator, has a mandate to monitor and tackle noise. But it is struggling on both fronts. Its noise-monitoring network extends to around 80 stations across ten cities. Its call to maintain “silent zones” in cities – areas near hospitals and schools – has also fallen on deaf ears. A ten-year analysis that concluded in 2020 found that noise levels in these zones were more than twice the regulator’s limit.

Road traffic accounts for 75 per cent of India’s urban noise, estimates Dr Manohare. But tackling it is hard because it requires overhauling how cities are managed and how citizens behave. Poor planning has made Indian traffic chaotic as trucks, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians jostle for space. In this free-for-all, the horn has morphed from a warning instrument into an all-purpose communication device: a way to signal a turn, nudge a dawdler, or simply announce one’s presence.

Such behaviour is actively encouraged. Trucks across the country bear the painted exhortation to “Horn OK Please”, urging drivers behind them to honk before overtaking.

Stores such as Diamond Horn Palace hawk their wares on social media. Mercedes-Benz, a German carmaker, has adapted the horns in its Indian vehicles to make them more durable for the more frequent use. Data from a network of e-scooters in Kolkata found that riders in the eastern metropolis honk roughly 131 times an hour.

A desperate problem is inviting desperate solutions. Last year, Mr Nitin Gadkari, the transport minister, suggested replacing vehicle horns with the mellifluous sounds of Indian musical instruments, such as tablas and flutes.

Ms Savitha Rao, the head of Quiet India, one of the few NGOs in the country tackling noise pollution, prefers an educational approach. “Even if the traffic police force is quadrupled, it can never catch people honking. People need to be sensitised about the harms of noise pollution and change their behaviour,” she argues.

There may be ways to nudge them. More than a decade ago, Mr Anand Damani of Briefcase, a behavioural-science firm, built a dashboard device that beeped and flashed every time the driver honked their horn. Silencing it required pressing a button. The small interruption jolted drivers out of autopilot into conscious thought – the surest way, Mr Damani says, to break a habit. Over six months, participants cut their honking by 61 per cent even after controlling for traffic conditions.

That pilot was never scaled up, but simpler fixes could help. Doctors and public-health officials should flag the dangers of noise as loudly as they do those of air pollution, says Ms Rao.

In once-cacophonous China a combination of sound barriers, roads built using noise-reducing surfaces and the spread of electric vehicles, along with a state-led effort for lower volumes, has made cities far quieter. In India, change will come only when the public demands it. For now, that call is drowned out by the noise. © 2026 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.