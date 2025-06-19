Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

India’s and China’s civil-service exams are notoriously difficult

They impose big costs on both societies.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A local government official helping students to prepare for competitive exams for government jobs, at the community library in Charghara village in Jamtara.

A local government official helping students to prepare for competitive exams for government jobs, at the community library in Charghara village in Jamtara.

ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA

The Economist

Follow topic:

Cigarette butts, spectacle lenses and car tyres. Which of those items contain plastic? Papaya, pineapple, guava. How many of those fruits were brought to India by the Portuguese? Last month around half a million Indians sat down to answer such questions, which were eclectic, but high-stakes. They were part of the exam to join India’s civil service.

For those who passed by correctly answering questions like those above (all three items contain plastic, and all three fruits were brought over by the Portuguese), it is merely the first and easiest step in a long and arduous process.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.