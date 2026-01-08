Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

India’s 10-minute delivery model is under pressure

Delivery partners there are embarking on a great capitalist adventure.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In India, delivery partners are embarking on a great capitalist adventure.

In India, delivery partners are embarking on a great capitalist adventure.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Andy Mukherjee

Follow topic:

India’s booming quick-commerce industry is on notice. In a New Year’s Eve flash strike, more than 200,000 riders refused to ferry food, grocery and other orders nationwide.

While gig workers’ demands for fair pay, safety and dignity can be addressed to some extent by the platforms that use their services, the union leading the protest also wants a more fundamental change: an end to 10-minute deliveries. That would be a show-stopper. 

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.