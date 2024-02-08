India’s true manufacturing rival is Vietnam, not China

If India wants to build a robust computer and electronics manufacturing industry, it needs to shift focus, fast. Instead of concentrating on the domestic market, it should become regionally competitive and export-driven. That means recognising that Vietnam, not China, is its biggest rival.

The latest reminder of this urgency came last week with a United States appeal for New Delhi to make the business environment easier and more transparent to navigate, or keep losing out on foreign direct investment. Cutting import duties ought to be high on the list, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce on Jan 30.