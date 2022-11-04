Latitude is everything

India’s regional inequality could be politically explosive

The southern states make more money while northern states make more babies

The Economist

Goa, famed for its endless beaches, has an annual output per person that would put it among upper middle-income countries. PHOTO: GOA TOURISM DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
Students going for coaching classes amid billboards put up by coaching institutes at Musallahpur Haat in Patna, the capital city of the eastern state of Bihar in India. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Goa, on India’s western coast, is famed for its endless beaches, plentiful prawns and high quality of life. Bihar, along the fertile Indo-Gangetic Plain in the north, has a less savoury reputation. It is thought of by many Indians as a land of deprivation and lawlessness. Neither stereotype is entirely accurate, but they hint at a deeper truth. In terms of economic development, the difference between Goa and Bihar is like that between southern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

If the two states were countries, Goa’s annual output per person would put it among upper middle-income economies; Bihar, by contrast, would still be years away from leaving the low-income category. The average Goan is 10 times richer than the average Bihari. That disparity is much more striking than in China, also a large emerging market, where the richest province has annual output five times higher than the poorest. America, that famous beacon of egalitarianism, has nothing on either Asian country. New York, the wealthiest state, is just over twice as rich as Mississippi, the poorest.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top