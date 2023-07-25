India’s food security is being choked by climate change

A warming planet is destabilising the cycles of rain and sun that are keeping the country fed 

David Fickling

Although as a whole India is not having a particularly unusual monsoon, the average is concealing huge fluctuations across the country that is affecting crops. PHOTO: REUTERS
The world’s most populous nation is more poorly endowed with farmland, per capita, than Greece or Algeria. That is going to make life harder as a warming planet destabilises the cycles of rain and sun that have kept it fed for millennia.

India last week suspended exports of non-basmati varieties of rice after heavy monsoon rainfall damaged newly planted crops due to be harvested in winter. With rice retail prices up 3 per cent in the past month and 11.5 per cent over the past year, the government hopes to quell food inflation by reserving more grain for the domestic market.

