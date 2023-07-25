India’s food security is being choked by climate change

The world’s most populous nation is more poorly endowed with farmland, per capita, than Greece or Algeria. That is going to make life harder as a warming planet destabilises the cycles of rain and sun that have kept it fed for millennia.

India last week suspended exports of non-basmati varieties of rice after heavy monsoon rainfall damaged newly planted crops due to be harvested in winter. With rice retail prices up 3 per cent in the past month and 11.5 per cent over the past year, the government hopes to quell food inflation by reserving more grain for the domestic market.