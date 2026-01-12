Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

India needs to import more capital and export fewer workers

Despite strong headline growth numbers, the country is slipping from the global spotlight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

India needs to switch gears on the economic front to attract more foreign capital needed for growth, says the writer..

India needs to switch gears on the economic front to attract more foreign capital needed for growth, says the writer.

PHOTO: AFP

Ruchir Sharma

Follow topic:

India is still reporting world-beating economic growth, but no longer getting any love for it. Flows of foreign money into the country have dried up, suggesting outsiders believe that the reported gross domestic product growth rate of over 8 per cent masks underlying weaknesses.

Most strikingly, corporate revenue normally grows (or shrinks) with the economy – in any country. But last year, corporate revenue growth for listed companies in India decelerated to barely half the GDP growth rate.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.