India is cornered by China’s lock on tech
Chinese curbs on technology transfers are a stumbling block to Indian manufacturing ambitions in areas such as batteries.
Andy Mukherjee
In 2025, India’s richest tycoon had Washington breathing down his neck. In 2026, Beijing is giving him a hard time.
Now that Mr Mukesh Ambani’s refinery is pivoting away from buying Russian oil, falling in line with US President Donald Trump’s diktat that Indian billionaires stop funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine, the energy czar has a new worry: China’s curbs on technology transfers.