Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

India is cornered by China’s lock on tech

Chinese curbs on technology transfers are a stumbling block to Indian manufacturing ambitions in areas such as batteries.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese curbs on tech transfers are a stumbling block to India's manufacturing hopes even though ties have improved as seen in the meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last year.

Chinese curbs on tech transfers are a stumbling block to India's manufacturing hopes even though ties have improved.

PHOTO: AFP

Andy Mukherjee

Follow topic:

In 2025, India’s richest tycoon had Washington breathing down his neck. In 2026, Beijing is giving him a hard time.

Now that Mr Mukesh Ambani’s refinery is pivoting away from buying Russian oil, falling in line with US President Donald Trump’s diktat that Indian billionaires stop funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine, the energy czar has a new worry: China’s curbs on technology transfers.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.