Income growth alone won’t sustain social mobility in Singapore
Modest wealth increasingly determines whether mobility endures across life’s shocks.
Across many developed societies, social mobility is harder to sustain. Children’s prospects remain strongly shaped by family background, even as educational levels have risen.
In the US, a highly cited study by Harvard economist Raj Chetty and colleagues found that absolute income mobility – defined as the share of children earning more than their parents – fell from about 90 per cent for those born in 1940 to around 50 per cent for those born in the 1980s.