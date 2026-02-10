Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Income growth alone won’t sustain social mobility in Singapore

Modest wealth increasingly determines whether mobility endures across life’s shocks.

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

The occasional paper released by the Finance Ministry raises pertinent questions:

The occasional paper released by the Finance Ministry raises a pertinent question: can social mobility be sustained over time?

PHOTO: ST FILE

Mathew Mathews

Google Preferred Source badge

Across many developed societies, social mobility is harder to sustain. Children’s prospects remain strongly shaped by family background, even as educational levels have risen. 

In the US, a highly cited study by Harvard economist Raj Chetty and colleagues found that absolute income mobility – defined as the share of children earning more than their parents – fell from about 90 per cent for those born in 1940 to around 50 per cent for those born in the 1980s.

See more on

Budget 2026

Singapore Budget

Income inequality

Singapore economy

Singapore society

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.