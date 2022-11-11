In Your Opinion Podcast: With so many million-dollar HDB resale flats, are the latest cooling measures enough?

In the studio to unpack the thinking behind the measures, as well as their impact, is Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager of PropertyGuru Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Why the cooling measures are needed

3:40: Why is the wait-out period set at 15 months? Is the move too draconian?

8:20 Will the latest moves push demand to smaller HDB flats?

10:32 How the private housing and rental markets could be affected

12:51 Possible indicators the Government could look at before deciding whether to discontinue the measures

