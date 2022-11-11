In Your Opinion Podcast: With so many million-dollar HDB resale flats, are the latest cooling measures enough?

(From left to right) Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager of PropertyGuru Singapore and ST's Insight Editor, Grace Ho. ST PHOTO: HADYU RAHIM
Grace Ho
Opinion Editor
31 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

We’ve all read reports of million-dollar HDB resale flats. To ensure that HDB flats remain affordable and to encourage prudent borrowing amid the rising interest rate environment, a slew of new measures were announced on Sept 30. One of them is a wait-out period of 15 months before private property owners are allowed to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat. This is a temporary measure that will be reviewed based on overall demand and market changes.

In the studio to unpack the thinking behind the measures, as well as their impact, is Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager of PropertyGuru Singapore. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Why the cooling measures are needed 

3:40: Why is the wait-out period set at 15 months? Is the move too draconian?

8:20 Will the latest moves push demand to smaller HDB flats? 

10:32 How the private housing and rental markets could be affected

12:51 Possible indicators the Government could look at before deciding whether to discontinue the measures

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

