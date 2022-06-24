In Your Opinion Podcast: Why stable housing matters, especially for single parents

In this episode, ST Opinion Editor, Grace Ho looks at why stable housing matters especially for single parents, and the impact it has on their careers, income and family well-being. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Updated
Published
11 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she looks at why stable housing matters especially for single parents, and the impact it has on their careers, income and family well-being. In the studio to explain what steps have been taken, and what the remaining gaps are, is Shailey Hingorani, Head of Advocacy, Research, and Communications at the Association of Women for Action and Research or AWARE.

Mdm Radiah, who participated in AWARE’s Support, Housing and Enablement (S.H.E.) Project, also gives her take on how the support she received gave her the confidence to start a new life with her children.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:28: Single unwed parents face additional challenges

04:07: Housing access remains a major issue that single unwed parents and their children face; how AWARE's Support, Housing and Enablement (SHE) project helped them find stable housing

08:45  Radiah's experience of the SHE project 

12:30 Remaining gaps in public housing policy for single parents

14:45 How Radiah took the next step forward in her life

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

