In Your Opinion Podcast: Why stable housing matters, especially for single parents

Mdm Radiah, who participated in AWARE’s Support, Housing and Enablement (S.H.E.) Project, also gives her take on how the support she received gave her the confidence to start a new life with her children.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:28: Single unwed parents face additional challenges

04:07: Housing access remains a major issue that single unwed parents and their children face; how AWARE's Support, Housing and Enablement (SHE) project helped them find stable housing

08:45 Radiah's experience of the SHE project

12:30 Remaining gaps in public housing policy for single parents

14:45 How Radiah took the next step forward in her life

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

