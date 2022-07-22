In Your Opinion Podcast: Why outdoor adventure education in Singapore matters

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she looks at what outdoor adventure education means, why it’s useful, the kinds of standards or guidelines that govern it, and the future of this sector.

In the studio to explain what steps have been taken to improve safety and quality - and why Grace should still do height-based activities even though she's scared of heights - is David Chua, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council and Edvan Loh, the Deputy Director of Outward Bound Singapore.