In Your Opinion Podcast: Why outdoor adventure education in Singapore matters

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this episode, she looks at what outdoor adventure education means, why it’s useful, the kinds of standards or guidelines that govern it, and the future of this sector.
In the studio to explain what steps have been taken to improve safety and quality - and why Grace should still do height-based activities even though she's scared of heights - is David Chua, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council and Edvan Loh, the Deputy Director of Outward Bound Singapore.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:00 What is outdoor adventure education?
4:45 David and Edvan share their personal experience of outdoor adventure education, and convince Grace to do a high rope course challenge
11:15 The state of the outdoor adventure education community in Singapore
17:30 Improving safety standards and quality
19:50 The future of the sector
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wENm
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!