In Your Opinion Podcast: Why outdoor adventure education in Singapore matters

In this episode, ST Opinion Editor, Grace Ho (top right) talks to David Chua (bottom left), the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council and Edvan Loh (top left), the Deputy Director of Outward Bound Singapore to help unpack what outdoor adventure education means. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
43 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she looks at what outdoor adventure education means, why it’s useful, the kinds of standards or guidelines that govern it, and the future of this sector. 

In the studio to explain what steps have been taken to improve safety and quality  - and why Grace should still do height-based activities even though she's scared of heights - is David Chua, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council and Edvan Loh, the Deputy Director of Outward Bound Singapore. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 What is outdoor adventure education?

4:45 David and Edvan share their personal experience of outdoor adventure education, and convince Grace to do a high rope course challenge 

11:15 The state of the outdoor adventure education community in Singapore

17:30 Improving safety standards and quality

19:50 The future of the sector 

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wENm

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top