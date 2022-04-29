In Your Opinion Podcast: Singapore’s 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this episode, she and her guest - ST's associate editor Chua Mui Hoong - look at Singapore's fourth generation (4G) leadership renewal with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at the helm, what the 4G's refresh of the social compact could look like, and who could lead the charge in the next general election.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:10 How is this 4G political succession the same as, and different from, previous political successions
05:00 When the next general election is likely to be held, and whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong or Mr Lawrence Wong will lead the election
9:00 The 4G's key policy priorities including renewing Singapore's social compact
11:24 How the PAP and the opposition can co-exist in an era of greater political contestation
14:55 How much does personality matter in politics, and will it be a different Singapore under Mr Wong
Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on how the 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics here: https://str.sg/w8VZ
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!