In Your Opinion Podcast: Singapore’s 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics

01:10 How is this 4G political succession the same as, and different from, previous political successions

05:00 When the next general election is likely to be held, and whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong or Mr Lawrence Wong will lead the election

9:00 The 4G's key policy priorities including renewing Singapore's social compact

11:24 How the PAP and the opposition can co-exist in an era of greater political contestation

14:55 How much does personality matter in politics, and will it be a different Singapore under Mr Wong

Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on how the 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics here: https://str.sg/w8VZ

