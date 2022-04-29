In Your Opinion Podcast: Singapore’s 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics

Commentators will be parsing Mr Lawrence Wong's background and personality traits, hoping to understand his politics. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she and her guest - ST's associate editor Chua Mui Hoong - look at Singapore's fourth generation (4G) leadership renewal with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at the helm, what the 4G's refresh of the social compact could look like, and who could lead the charge in the next general election.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 How is this 4G political succession the same as, and different from, previous political successions

05:00 When the next general election is likely to be held, and whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong or Mr Lawrence Wong will lead the election

9:00 The 4G's key policy priorities including renewing Singapore's social compact

11:24 How the PAP and the opposition can co-exist in an era of greater political contestation

14:55 How much does personality matter in politics, and will it be a different Singapore under Mr Wong

Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on how the 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics here: https://str.sg/w8VZ

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top