In Your Opinion Podcast: Let’s talk about death and end-of-life plans

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this episode, she looks at why planning for one's death remains a difficult subject, and how people can better prepare themselves and their loved ones for end-of-life matters.
In the studio to explore Singaporeans' attitudes towards death - as well as their preferences for end-of-life preparations - are Rosie Ching, senior principal lecturer at the Singapore Management University; and Darren Cheng, the CEO of Direct Funeral Services.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:21 Why Singaporeans are reluctant to discuss end-of-life plans with their loved ones
5:45 Darren shares his personal experience of illness and death
8:35 Cremation or burial: what are the options? What do Singaporeans prefer?
11:15 How to get more people to think about their future care plans
14:55 Giving caregivers more financial and emotional support
Read the article here: https://str.sg/waEC
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
