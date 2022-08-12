In Your Opinion Podcast: Let’s talk about death and end-of-life plans

In this episode, she looks at why planning for one's death remains a difficult subject, and how people can better prepare themselves and their loved ones for end-of-life matters.

In the studio to explore Singaporeans' attitudes towards death - as well as their preferences for end-of-life preparations - are Rosie Ching, senior principal lecturer at the Singapore Management University; and Darren Cheng, the CEO of Direct Funeral Services.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:21 Why Singaporeans are reluctant to discuss end-of-life plans with their loved ones

5:45 Darren shares his personal experience of illness and death

8:35 Cremation or burial: what are the options? What do Singaporeans prefer?

11:15 How to get more people to think about their future care plans

14:55 Giving caregivers more financial and emotional support

