In Your Opinion Podcast: Let’s talk about death and end-of-life plans

(From left to right) Principal Lecturer at SMU, Rosie Ching, CEO of Direct Funeral Services, Darren Cheng, ST's Opinion Editor Grace Ho and Podcast Producer Hadyu Rahim. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she looks at why planning for one's death remains a difficult subject, and how people can better prepare themselves and their loved ones for end-of-life matters. 

In the studio to explore Singaporeans' attitudes towards death - as well as their preferences for end-of-life preparations - are Rosie Ching, senior principal lecturer at the Singapore Management University; and Darren Cheng, the CEO of Direct Funeral Services.

1:21 Why Singaporeans are reluctant to discuss end-of-life plans with their loved ones

5:45 Darren shares his personal experience of illness and death 

8:35 Cremation or burial: what are the options? What do Singaporeans prefer?

11:15 How to get more people to think about their future care plans

14:55 Giving caregivers more financial and emotional support

