In Your Opinion Podcast: Is the strawberry generation really spoiled?

Here to help unpack the strawberries are Chew Han Ei, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, National University of Singapore; and Vincent Chua, associate professor at NUS’ department of sociology and anthropology.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:20 Are common perceptions of the strawberry generation justified?

4:16 Key findings of a recent youth study, and how youths overcame adversity during Covid-19

11:20 Whether youths’ sense of unity, grit and resilience will dissipate when the crisis is over

14:02: How to get more youths to answer the call to action in the long term

17:35 What the Government, parents, and community can do to foster stronger bonds and trust with youths

Read the article here: https://str.sg/w9DD

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

