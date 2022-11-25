In Your Opinion Podcast: Is the strawberry generation really spoiled?

(From left to right) ST's Insight Editor, Grace Ho, Podcast Producer, Hadyu Rahim and Dr Chew Han Ei, Senior Research Fellow at IPS Social Lab at the Institute of Policy Studies. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Grace Ho
Insight Editor
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

The term “strawberry generation” usually refers to those born after 1981. Over time, the term has expanded to include pretty much any young person whom the older generation consider to be easily bruised - like a strawberry. But is this a fair perception of the younger generation? 

Here to help unpack the strawberries are Chew Han Ei, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, National University of Singapore; and Vincent Chua, associate professor at NUS’ department of sociology and anthropology.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:20 Are common perceptions of the strawberry generation justified?

4:16 Key findings of a recent youth study, and how youths overcame adversity during Covid-19

11:20 Whether youths’ sense of unity, grit and resilience will dissipate when the crisis is over

14:02: How to get more youths to answer the call to action in the long term

17:35 What the Government, parents, and community can do to foster stronger bonds and trust with youths

Read the article here: https://str.sg/w9DD

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Grace Ho’s articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top