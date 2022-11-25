In Your Opinion Podcast: Is the strawberry generation really spoiled?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
The term “strawberry generation” usually refers to those born after 1981. Over time, the term has expanded to include pretty much any young person whom the older generation consider to be easily bruised - like a strawberry. But is this a fair perception of the younger generation?
Here to help unpack the strawberries are Chew Han Ei, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, National University of Singapore; and Vincent Chua, associate professor at NUS’ department of sociology and anthropology.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:20 Are common perceptions of the strawberry generation justified?
4:16 Key findings of a recent youth study, and how youths overcame adversity during Covid-19
11:20 Whether youths’ sense of unity, grit and resilience will dissipate when the crisis is over
14:02: How to get more youths to answer the call to action in the long term
17:35 What the Government, parents, and community can do to foster stronger bonds and trust with youths
Read the article here: https://str.sg/w9DD
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
