In Your Opinion Podcast: Is it okay to use drugs since other countries are relaxing their rules on it?

Here to make sense of the case, what the law says about it, and what it means for Singapore as countries around the region loosen up rules on drug consumption, is Associate Professor of Law at the Singapore Management University Eugene Tan.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 What does the law say about drug consumption in Singapore and overseas?

4:00 Why SportSG took reference from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) even though WADA’s rules are different from Singapore law

7:50 How different countries’ and international agencies’ approaches to “recreational” vs “hard” drugs have evolved

12:45 Younger Singaporeans are more accepting of drug consumption. Should Singapore take a softer stand on drugs, or is this a slippery slope?

19:05 The need for a multi-pronged approach, from legislation to public education and harm prevention

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

