In Your Opinion Podcast: How do we get more people to cycle to work?

Coming along for the ride is The Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:10 The three key cycling "tribes" in Singapore

04:55 Mui Hoong is herself a leisure cyclist but tries cycling for work once; describing it as an "obstacle course" of an experience

07:36 Is active mobility infrastructure in Singapore enough? Can Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim's bicycle lane proposal be piloted at the municipal level?

10:25 How to encourage or enforce better behaviour, after recent spate of accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers

15:46 What other countries such as the United Kingdom have done to improve cyclist-driver interactions

Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on the National Cycling Plan in Singapore here: https://str.sg/w8Td

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!