In Your Opinion Podcast: How do we get more people to cycle to work?

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this episode, she looks at active mobility, including accidents among drivers, cyclists and pedestrians; Singapore's active mobility infrastructure; and how to get more Singaporeans to cycle to work.
Coming along for the ride is The Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:10 The three key cycling "tribes" in Singapore
04:55 Mui Hoong is herself a leisure cyclist but tries cycling for work once; describing it as an "obstacle course" of an experience
07:36 Is active mobility infrastructure in Singapore enough? Can Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim's bicycle lane proposal be piloted at the municipal level?
10:25 How to encourage or enforce better behaviour, after recent spate of accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers
15:46 What other countries such as the United Kingdom have done to improve cyclist-driver interactions
Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on the National Cycling Plan in Singapore here: https://str.sg/w8Td
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
