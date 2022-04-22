In Your Opinion Podcast: How do we get more people to cycle to work?

While many Singaporeans now cycle for leisure, not many use the bicycle as their main commuting option.
 PHOTO: ST FILE
Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

In this episode, she looks at active mobility, including accidents among drivers, cyclists and pedestrians; Singapore's active mobility infrastructure; and how to get more Singaporeans to cycle to work.

Coming along for the ride is The Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:10 The three key cycling "tribes" in Singapore

04:55 Mui Hoong is herself a leisure cyclist but tries cycling for work once; describing it as an "obstacle course" of an experience

07:36 Is active mobility infrastructure in Singapore enough? Can Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim's bicycle lane proposal be piloted at the municipal level?

10:25 How to encourage or enforce better behaviour, after recent spate of accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers

15:46 What other countries such as the United Kingdom have done to improve cyclist-driver interactions 

Read Chua Mui Hoong's article on the National Cycling Plan in Singapore here: https://str.sg/w8Td

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), and Ernest Luis 

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

