In Your Opinion Podcast: Does a family of 4 in S'pore need $6,426 a month for basic living standard?

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this episode, the first of two parts, she looks at whether a family of four in Singapore needs $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living.
In the studio to explain the study and its methodology are Associate Professor Teo You Yenn of the School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; and Dr Ng Kok Hoe, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Case Study Unit at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:41: Is there a household budget that captures the lived realities of Singaporeans? What is the Minimum Income Standard?
04:55: Addressing criticisms of the study and its methodology
10:00 How is the Minimum Income Standard applied in the United Kingdom, and how does the UK decide what is a living wage?
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wBJ3
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wXz6
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!