In Your Opinion Podcast: Does a family of 4 in S'pore need $6,426 a month for basic living standard?

Is there a household budget that captures the lived realities of Singaporeans? We discuss this in our podcast with two guest speakers. PHOTO: ST FILE
Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
42 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests. 

In this episode, the first of two parts, she looks at whether a family of four in Singapore needs $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living. 

In the studio to explain the study and its methodology are Associate Professor Teo You Yenn of the School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; and Dr Ng Kok Hoe, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Case Study Unit at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:41: Is there a household budget that captures the lived realities of Singaporeans? What is the Minimum Income Standard?

04:55: Addressing criticisms of the study and its methodology

10:00 How is the Minimum Income Standard applied in the United Kingdom, and how does the UK decide what is a living wage?

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wBJ3

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

