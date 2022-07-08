In Your Opinion Podcast: Analysing the pursuit of happiness in Singapore

In this episode, ST Opinion Editor, Grace Ho talks to Sherman Ho and Simon Leow, the co-founders of the Happiness Initiative to help unpack these concepts and offer tips on staying upbeat. ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.

Happiness and wellbeing are big and nebulous concepts, but it goes without saying that everyone wants to be happy. Helping to unpack these concepts and offer tips on staying upbeat, are Sherman Ho and Simon Leow, the co-founders of the Happiness Initiative. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 Is Singapore a happy country? 

3:24 Taking a preventive approach to mental wellbeing

5:34 Quick tips on practising gratitude and kindness

7:10 What youths in Singapore are concerned about and why they fall prey to social comparison

8:30 How can people join community well-being circles? 

Read the article here: https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/politics/the-serious-business-of-national-happiness-0

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

