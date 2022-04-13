In Your Opinion Podcast: Analysing pro-China sentiments and differing views over Ukraine crisis

Synopsis: The Straits Times' opinion editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In this first episode, she looks at the sentiments of pro-China Singaporeans, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Helping her make sense of this small but increasingly vocal group of Singaporeans, as well as the many narratives surrounding the conflict, is Political Science Associate Professor Ian Chong from the National University of Singapore.
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:23 On the claim that Singapore is "following" the Western posture instead of a supposedly "Asian" or "Asean" one: Why such "easy labels" cannot be easily applied in complex geopolitical and cultural debates?
06:24 How much of this is due to misinformation, or disinformation or propaganda by pro-China or pro-Russia camps?
10:58 Beyond what is happening in Ukraine, why are some Singaporeans are so strongly supportive of China? Is it just ties of ethnicity or plain business?
16:05 Why it is simplistic to attribute such sentiments purely to ethnicity
17:30 Prof Chong on the role the media can play, when even within mainstream media and vernacular media, this tension is being played out in the coverage of the Ukraine crisis
19:40 Has national education suffered, partly because there is not much publicly available information about detailed considerations and sensitive closed-door negotiations
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
