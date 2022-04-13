In Your Opinion Podcast: Analysing pro-China sentiments and differing views over Ukraine crisis

Helping her make sense of this small but increasingly vocal group of Singaporeans, as well as the many narratives surrounding the conflict, is Political Science Associate Professor Ian Chong from the National University of Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:23 On the claim that Singapore is "following" the Western posture instead of a supposedly "Asian" or "Asean" one: Why such "easy labels" cannot be easily applied in complex geopolitical and cultural debates?

06:24 How much of this is due to misinformation, or disinformation or propaganda by pro-China or pro-Russia camps?

10:58 Beyond what is happening in Ukraine, why are some Singaporeans are so strongly supportive of China? Is it just ties of ethnicity or plain business?

16:05 Why it is simplistic to attribute such sentiments purely to ethnicity

17:30 Prof Chong on the role the media can play, when even within mainstream media and vernacular media, this tension is being played out in the coverage of the Ukraine crisis

19:40 Has national education suffered, partly because there is not much publicly available information about detailed considerations and sensitive closed-door negotiations

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

