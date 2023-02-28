In Your Opinion: How financially literate are Singapore’s youth?

Shubaashini VIjayamohan is a lead designer with ThinkPlace Singapore and Kenneth Lou was previously the co-founder of personal finance community Seedly till last year, and he is now looking at new start-up ventures in the healthcare sector.

They discuss highlights from a new poll on youth financial literacy commissioned by the National Youth Council. The survey had 500 youth participants aged 16-34. The full poll results will be out on March 1 at the Youthtopia website: https://str.sg/wFbN

1:45 Over half of survey respondents said they engage in financial planning, with a quarter saying they plan to

6:15 More transparency with personal finance these days: Shubaashini on why is financial confidence still not high among youth

10:40 Why youth want a source of unbiased and factual truth that is not what financial institutions push; rise of ‘FinFluencers’ (financial influencers who are not dressed in suits)

13:28 Tips for youth: Latest digital tools such as robo-advisors, avoid being a ‘leaky bucket’; dealing with ‘fear of missing out’

20:25 Investments rank the highest goal in terms of financial literacy for those surveyed but Kenneth Lou emphasises why insurance and protection should be foundationally important

22:55 Financial literacy among youth: Context needs to applied, big difference between a child’s pocket money and when an adult gets the first pay cheque, credit card

National Youth Council: https://str.sg/wFbf

Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY

Youthopia: https://str.sg/wFbN

