Power Play

In the Asian connectivity race, China and rivals find it hard to connect

Despite the rhetoric, it has been tough to achieve real complementarity, whether it’s between development partners’ and host countries’ objectives, or between development partners themselves

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Passengers boarding the Laos-China Railway train at Vientiane station. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - On Dec 3, one year after the launch of the US$5.9 billion (S$7.99 billion) Laos-China Railway, its management staged a lavish celebration outside the Vientiane passenger terminus. It unveiled a much-awaited mobile ticketing application, stacked with payment options through Chinese platforms – UnionPay, WeChat Pay and Alipay. But a payment option through Laos’ state-owned Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public was not on the list.

This omission by the Chinese majority-owned railway company underscored the kinds of hurdle faced by South-east Asian countries attempting to introduce some cohesion to projects often funded and controlled by a multitude of external parties. Chief among them is China, which, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has backed high-profile developments such as the Laos-China Railway, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, and Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top