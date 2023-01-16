In Taiwan’s survival game plan, rum and chips are part of the toolkit

To win friends and deter a Chinese attack, Taiwan has put into play a multi-pronged strategy. Success, though, carries the risk of escalating cross-strait tensions.

Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
Taiwan is recognised by just 14 states, and the number could shrink in 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
57 min ago
TAIPEI – A high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Germany was in Taiwan for a four-day “solidarity” visit earlier in January. A day before the German lawmakers’ arrival, Chinese warplanes and ships carried out military drills around the island.

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland. It has responded strongly to any perceived attempt to undermine that goal. A dramatic example came in 2022, in the form of massive war games amounting to an air and sea blockade of Taiwan following a visit by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has also asserted diplomatic, economic and commercial pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

