In South Korea, a quiet debate over conscription is heating up

A move to an all-volunteer armed force risks filling units with the most disadvantaged members of society

Song Jung-a

Military service is enshrined in the country’s constitution, requiring all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 35 to serve the military for 18 to 21 months. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
South Koreans tend not to think about North Korea very much. But for me, 2024 will be different. Just after the new year began, my 19-year-old son suspended his university studies to join a front-line unit for his compulsory military service.

Attending a ceremony for the new recruits in the freezing Seoul weather, many parents were visibly worried as to how their sons would adapt to military life. The general in charge of the frontline unit stressed the “sacred duty” of South Korean men to guard the nation against the threat of nuclear-armed North Korea.

