Writing about school librarians in New York in a 2015 article in the Journal Of Curriculum Studies, education researcher Jessica Hochman points out that reduced funding for librarians results from a misconception of the stereotypical “shushing, lone school librarian”.

With the removal of the librarian’s counter at our public libraries, we too in Singapore may be deceived into thinking that computers and robots have replaced librarians in this digital age driven by artificial intelligence (AI).