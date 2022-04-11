How can we get more people to cycle to work?

When I met Mr Kelvin Phang, the co-founder of the Ridenjoy app, it was apt that we both cycled to the appointment at the McDonald's in Bishan Park.

Me, because I was doing the ground work for an article on how to nudge leisure cyclists to cycle to work, and thought I should practise what I was going to preach, and cycle to the interview.

Mr Phang, because he is such a believer in active mobility, he co-founded an app just for it.

Ridenjoy is conceptualised as an "active mobility lifestyle app" to help cyclists, walkers and joggers move around. It has a navigation tool based on the Singapore Land Authority's One Map. The app is chockful of other useful features. A button lets users call for emergency assistance; another to report features on the cycling path or park connector network that needs attention. Location of eateries, bike facilities including repair shops can also be featured on the map.

For now, Ridenjoy is in its infancy. Since its launch about three months ago, it has signed up over 16,000 users.

But Mr Phang, who calls himself the Chief Joy Officer and turned up for the interview in the company's canary yellow jersey on his easy-to-spot canary yellow Raleigh bike, is upbeat about its growth.

"Cycling is popular and poised to take off. I see Ridenjoy as an active mobility lifestyle app. You can use it to navigate.

"But it's also a social app with gamification. When you ride, you are rewarded with coins you can exchange for rewards at a marketplace of eateries and bike shops.

"You get rewards when you pass by certain checkpoints, so there is a sense of being in a virtual reality game. It's social, so we encourage users to interact and add to it, for example, you can share your routes, or there is a feature for you to report road obstacles. We want to enhance the joy of riding."

Mr Phang, 50, is a digital marketeer who runs a integrated marketing consultancy Empower Marketing. He lived in Shanghai from 2004 to 2015, where he saw first hand the rise of super apps and the integration of services on a mobile phone - as transport booking apps added on lifestyle features, e-shopping and finance. He believes there is scope to do something similar for those who cycle, walk, or use personal mobility devices to get around.

"Starting a start-up at 50 is no joke," he says with a smile. "But Ridenjoy brings together two of my passions - as a former triathlete I love cycling; and I think cycling is about to take off in a big way in Singapore; and as someone in integrated marketing, I can see the potential of adding the layer of gamification to the cycing experience, turning a ride into a virtual and blended challenge, to attract families and younger cyclists."

Mr Phang is one of the many active mobility advocates here who believe that Singapore is poised to take off as an active mobility hub.

Active mobility refers to the use of cycling, walking, PMDs and other devices , as a mode of transport, rather than using motor vehicles. Advocates also believe in designing human-centric towns where people can walk or cycle to most amenities.

The global trend towards active mobility is the backdrop against which cycling enthusiasts are trying to advocate for more road space in Singapore for bikes.