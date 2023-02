When I was a young boy, I was just mad about football. This was in the 1960s, when my family lived in a Housing Board flat at the junction of Strathmore Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue.

The recent World Cup tournament and the sad passing of Brazilian legend Pele made me think again of the times football meant so much to us. How we young boys saw an empty space as an opportunity where we can meet and kick a ball around. We were always on the lookout for space to play.